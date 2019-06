Savoy Cinemas has announced it will open the doors to its new multiplex cinema in Grantham on Friday, July 19.

The complex will accommodate 701 seats across five auditoria.

Savoy Managing Director James Collington said: “We are delighted to be on the home strait of the development of Grantham’s new state of the art cinema.

“It will be a busy month completing the internal construction of the cinema and installing the latest technology.