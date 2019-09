The Take Note Community Choir, based at Helpringham, held a successful concert at Sleaford’s New Life Conference Centre, with an audience of over 150 raising £861.37 towards buying a sound system for the group.

They were joined by Broken Mould barbershop quartet, children from the Take Note summer school and school of music and soloist Jak Kirkman.

The choir thanks everyone for their donations and support for the event.