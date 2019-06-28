Thursday night laughs aplenty

Who would have thought you could have that many laughs on a Thursday night out in Sleaford?

El Toro tapas and cocktail bar in the town’s Market Place is the steadily developing venue for regular comedy nights and by the size of the audience the word is spreading that you can get a good night of comedy from around the UK for just £10 - and a lovely meal too!

On the bill were four funny men led by MC Lewis Bryan who got things warmed up nicely, ably working the room and mining for comedy gold in the front rows - he was not disappointed with a roller skating builder.

First up was quirky South African comic Coley Falco, who got off to a good start with his tales of an Afrikaans diving instructor and shark attacks, but lost his way with some ill-judged surreal material about drug-driving.

The evening was rapidly redeemed by Hull comedian Kevin Precious, who roared into an aggressively confident routine referring to his long-haired days as a religious studies teacher with the inevitable nickname of Jesus. He made some good observations about the scary welcome to drivers with signs listing the number of road deaths and came up with a brilliant comparison of jobbing actors in Brighton to out of work astronauts.

Justifiably topping the bill was Londoner Gerry K. He may have been short in stature but more than made up for it in knowing how to keep the laughs coming, ranging from middle-age issues to being a volunteer at the 2012 Olympics.

He ripped through his set without losing his audience once, showing experience and talent prevails.

The next show is due in the autumn so don’t miss out.