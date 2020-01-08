Tickets selling well to see Ricky Hatton and Leeds United legends

The organiser of two personal appearance events by sporting legends in Sleaford this spring says he has already sold more than half the tickets available.

Local builder Jason Garfoot has arranged events to meet British boxing hero Ricky ‘Hitman’ Hatton and three legendary Leeds United players at The Legionnaires Club in town.

He said: “It’s going really well. The support from locals has been good with over half the tickets sold and they will both be cracking afternoons.”

Jason explained that he has secured the appearances after going to many such shows featuring sporting VIPs.

“My wife and I are excited about it. I love to collect sport and film memorabilia as a hobby,” he said.

“I have got talking to people who do these shows and thought we have never really had one as high profile as this in Sleaford. There are a lot of Leeds United fans in town - I am a fan.”

Jason says he has pitched the ticket prices to only cover expenses, with Ricky Hatton priced at £40 and the Leeds legends at £30.

The Leeds players will be Paul Reaney, ex-Scottish international Eddie Gray and former England player Norman Hunter who was part of the 1966 World Cup squad.

Jason said: “I have been to a fair few Leeds games and these guys are fascinating blokes.

“As for Ricky, he is one of the best.

“It is just nice to meet these people who you have seen on television or on the pitch.”

The Leeds Legends will be here on March 8, while Ricky Hatton will be on April 24. Both run from 1-5pm and will be compered by comedian Jed Stone.

Everyone will get to have their photo taken with the stars which will be printed during the afternoon as part of the ticket price. The celebrities will then talk about their lives and careers on stage and answer questions.

Guests can pay to upgrade to spend more time with them. There will also be a raffle and auction of merchandise and memorabilia.

If these take off Jason has Gazza in the pipeline, with premium and corporate hospitality packages planned.

Get tickets from the Legionnaires Club, Total Sport and Supplements in Bristol Arcade, via his Facebook page or call 07813 038658.