Tribute to The Jam in Sleaford

A talented trio will pay tribute to The Jam in a show coming to Sleaford Playhouse later this week.

A Band Called Malice has taken the tribute world by storm in their quest to become the number one choice tribute-act to The Jam.

Then band was formed in late 2017 and includes Andy Coultas (Paul Weller), Warren Mee (Rick Buckler) and Christopher Colin Barr and Matt Barker (the band’s Bruce Foxtons).

The band is widely considered to be thebest ribute to The Jam, and were nominated for the National Tribute Awards in both 2018 and 2019.

This year the band even reached the finals of The National Tribute Awards.

A show spokesman said: “As Jam fans themselves, A Band Called Malice will not disappoint and guarantees a show full of high octane energy, angst, aggression, passion and soul of their idols.

“The band plays all the hits of The Jam as well as some B Sides– audiences can expect to hear Going Underground, Town Called Malice, Start, David Watts and many more hits.”

A Band Called Malice will be at Sleaford Playhouse, in Westgate, on Friday, July 5, from 8pm.

Tickets, priced at £15, are available from the box office on 0333 666 3366.