VIDEO - Fire and light spectacular ta Brant Broughton

Hundreds of villagers and visitors from further afield marvelled at a sculpture and light show at Brant Broughton on Saturday evening.

Light Up The Park was a celebration of yule and midwinter at the village’s playing field, organised by Mark Clarke and his Forest School For All team, which puts on activities for young people there every week.

'Fireman' Sam Hassan, fire performer, wows the crowd for the finale at Brant Broughton. EMN-191216-111212001

Mark said: “We have done four main events this year celebrating the seasons and this is an extension of that, celebrating midwinter with sculptures and light and fires all around the field.

“We have worked with the local school and the children have made lots of illuminated sculptures along with our forest school people and others in the community.”

He said they have been trying various things out this year, some of which they may repeat next year. He hopes to continue putting on more projects and events.

Their first of the four events attracted about 200 people, while their last one had about 350. This time he believed they had seen 400 to 500 people through the gates during the evening looking at the sculptures and fires as they lit up at intervals. There were fairy light sculptures lighting up the play equipment and other displays including helixes and an illuminated igloo made by Mark with family and friends, as he also runs a business called Creativity Design and Production.

Some of the team involved in organising the Brant Broughton light show on Saturday. EMN-191216-115043001

Children could join in craft workshops and the village’s fire crew visited to do a demonstration in putting out a fire.

Mark said: “We have used various ways of lighting things - from LEDs to electro-luminscent wire and face painting using ultra-violet paints to show up.”

People could have torches and glow sticks and tuck into the hot dog and Thai food stands, as well as grab a drink from the horse box bar.

They had their own take on the ‘Burning Man’ setting alight to a huge wooden figure as part of the finale, which culminated with a fire dancing performance by ‘Fireman’ Sam Hassan from Mansfield.

Watching the 'burning man' sculpture finale. James and Leonie Wilson, of Newark, with children Charlie, 7, and Lewis, 5, who both go to Brant broughton School, which was involved in creating the event. EMN-191216-111444001

Prior to that they had also set alight to other creations built in the weeks running up to the event, including a den, a Pokemon, a house and a portal.

Mark, who mainly funds the events himself, said: “It has been fun and a good excuse to come outside at this time of year. Out is to get people out and keep healthy and help with their wellbeing.

“It brings more people into the village as a community event, as we work with the playing field and contribute towards local projects.”

One of the illuminated helix sculptures created by Mark Clarke and the Forest School team. EMN-191216-111300001

Fireside fun at Brant Broughton's midwinter light show event. From left - Sol Bowman, 7, Lucy Kimbrough, 14, and Lex Bowman, 12. EMN-191216-111425001

'Fireman' Sam Hassan performing his fire dancing show for the Brant Broughton crowd. EMN-191216-111404001

The 'burning man' fire sculpture builds up to the finale at Brant Broughton. EMN-191216-112109001