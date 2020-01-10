Vocal acrobatics and harmonies

An evening of entertainment is coming to a village near Sleaford next month as part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring Scheme.

Kiriki Club combine musical flair and a raw, energetic performance style with the dizzy intimacy of a late-night lock-in.

Audiences can expect songs in different languages, some re-imagined classics, vocal acrobatics and luscious harmonies.

The show is a live music event in two halves: the first half offers a more intimate concert style performance with individual or smaller ensemble musical items culminating in a full band extravaganza in the second half! Bringing together a stellar line up of multi-instrumentalists, Kiriki Club make the party happen.

Rooted in vintage sounds and styles, Kiriki Club mix 40s/50s RnB with exotic sounds from around the world and surprising versions of pop classics.

With total disregard for borders, the club membership features players from Wales, Portugal, Austria and Birmingham.

Kiriki Club is made up of Sam Frankie Fox on vocals, harp, piano and uke-bass; Marti Gillespie on double bass and guitar; Ricardo Santos Rocha on guitar and melodeon; Katie Stevens on clarinet, flute, sax and vocals, and Joelle Barker on percussion.

Kiriki Club will be at Harmston Memorial Hall, in School Lane, on Saturday, February 8.

Doors and bar open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets, priced at £10.50, are available from 01522 723261 or 07884 435730.