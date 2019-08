Workshops and sessions are ongoing at the National Centre for Craft and Design, in Sleaford, as part of the ‘Hatch 19’ Exhibition.

The Navigation Wharf venue will be hosting activities such as a breakdance taster class (Tue, August 20 2-3pm; a dance and disability class (Wed, August 21, 2-3.30pm) or an observational drawing class (Thurs, August 22, 2.30pm-4.30pm).

l To find out more or to book a space, visit www.nccd.org.uk/events, call 01529 30710 or email info@nccd.org.uk