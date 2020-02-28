Young actor and film maker seeks funding

A young actor, film maker and ‘vlogger’ from Heckington is taking matters into his own hands in a bid to fulfil his dream of a career in the film and television industry.

Nicholas Holmes, 21, is a former Carres Grammar School student, currently in his third year of an acting degree in Kingston, London.

Nick has been acting since primary school and since starting university has developed his vlogging and film-making skills to such as extent that mental health charity, MIND, picked up one of his films, called ‘No Words’ - a short film about social anxiety. They want to promote it on their website and it can be viewed via this link: www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=6&v=4HONcZ78AN8

‘No Words’ is about a boy with social anxiety and how he deals with it at university.

Nick explains: “I have at times felt like this, there is some truth to it, and others around me too.”

Nick is now needing to fundraise for his dissertation film - donations can be made at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/treasureboys/never-knowing-a-movie-0?ref=project_facebook

He says: “I need to raise money for travel to get the actors in this film from place to place, I also need to raise money to improve the quality of this film. I would love this film to be the best it can be.

“This movie will be an exciting and shocking story about a girl and her strange obsession with achieving power.

“Set in London, plus a range of other exciting locations, she will try and manipulate as many people as she can. A fast paced movie full of action and mystery that will keep you on the edge of your seat.”

Nick has an offer to study a Masters degree in filmmaking at the London Central Film School from October.