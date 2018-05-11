Evening of cabaret fun inspired by love

Audiences are invited to an evening inspired by love at a venue near Sleaford next week.

Spiltmilk Dance present Little Love Cabaret at Ashby de la Launde Village Hall, in Church Avenue, next Saturday, May 19.

The show comes as part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring, an annual programme which brings quality theatre to remote and rural areas.

A spokesman from Spiltmilk Dance said: “The Little Love Cabaret is packed full of fairy tale romances, full-on obsessions, awkward break-ups and magnificent everyday acts of affection.

“This is a heart-warming, heart-breaking, and at times completely absurd cabaret devoted to shoving a little more love into your life.”

Spiltmilk Dance has commissioned Rhiannon Faith, Grace Surman and aKa Dance Company to join them.

The show is suitable for children aged 12 and above.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets, priced at £10 in advance and £12 standard, are available from 01526 322571 and 01526 323353

Refreshments will be available during the interval.