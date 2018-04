A music night is to be held in Leadenham next weekend in aid of a local mental health charity.

Celtic Irish band, Cruel Sister, will appear at Leadenham Village Hall on Sunday, May 6.

Money raised will go to Hearing Voices - Social Change.

Doors open at 7.30pm, for an 8pm start.

Tickets, priced at £8, are available on the door. It is free for children accompanied with adults.

A spokesman said: “It promises to be a great evening.”