Exhibitions of textiles and crafts to be held at Cranwell venues this weekend

Cranwell Contemporary Textiles Group and the Crafty Ladies Quilting Group are joining forces this weekend in Cranwell.

Following the success of their first exhibition of work in 2016, the groups are holding their second combined exhibition and sales of work on Saturday, July 21 and Sunday, July 22.

The exhibition will take place from 10am to 4pm on July 21 at both the village hall and St Andrew’s Church.

On July 22, it will be held from 10am to 4pm in the village hall and 1pm to 4pm at the church.

St Andrew’s Church will host quilts and other small items while Cranwell Village Hall will showcase contemporary quilts - original designs created using mixed media techniques.

There will also be a display area of felted items with demonstrations throughout each day.

Textile items created by group members in workshops run by textile experts will also be on show.

Visitors can also browse trade stalls and enjoy a cuppa and a slice of cake.

Proceeds will go to St Andrew’s Church.