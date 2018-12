Details of the workshops and events on offer at the Gifted craft market, in Sleaford, have been revealed.

The free event will be held at the NCCD on Saturday, December 8 and Sunday, December 9, from 10am to 4pm on both days.

Visitors can try their hand at decorating glass lanterns, making wet-felted beads and Christmas baubles, or making a stoneware mountain hare.

• All activities run by the NCCD at Gifted are on a drop-in basis. For more, visit www.nccd.org.uk