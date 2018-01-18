Finishing touches to latest pantomime

The Leadenham Players are putting their finishing touches to their latest pantomime.

The amateur dramatic society stage Robin Hood and Babes In The Wood at Leadenham Village Hall, in Main Road, from next week.

Audiences are told to expect a ‘super funny’ script, courtesy of established pantomime scribe Alan Frayne, who has seen his work entertain audiences as far afield as Bahrain, Beirut, and Hong Kong; colourful characters; and an eclectic mix of song and dance routines, with poignant as well as humorous numbers.

A spokesman for the group said the Players’ family was coming together to offer their ‘best production and performance to date’.

Dates are: Friday, January 26, 6.30pm, for curtains up at 7pm; Saturday, January 27, 1.30pm for 2pm, and 6.30pm for 7pm; Friday, February 2, 6.30pm for 7pm; and Saturday, February 3, 1.30pm for 2pm, and 6.30pm for 7pm.

To book tickets, visit www.leadenhamplayers.co.uk, email theleadenhamplayers@gmail.com, or call 07753 579906.

Tickets are priced at £5.50 for adults, £4 for children, and £17.50 for a family ticket.