Food festival comes to Lincoln - twice...

The UK’s biggest food festival comes to Lincoln Castle this year.

Chow Down will hold both a four-day Easter Extravaganza from April 19 to 22, and a Summer Weekender from June 28 to 30.

Simon Fogal, founder of Chow Down and Leeds Indie Food, said: “After the success of last year’s Chow Down, we wanted to bring the event to a second site.

“Expect great tunes from our ever rotating DJs, cocktails, ales and a good range of soft drinks.

“We always aim to bring a family friendly atmosphere, with the best street food we can find.

“We always encourage you to try something different.”

Ellen Kelman, hospitality manager at Lincoln Castle, added: “The Lincoln Castle team are really excited to be working with Chow Down to bring such a vibrant food festival to the city.

“After being really impressed with their events in other cities, we can’t wait to build a lasting partnership and bring their creativity to the people of Lincoln.”

To find out more, visit https://chowdownevents.co.uk