Food larder benefits from nursery delivery

Parents of children attending Maple Leaf nursery based at RAF Digby have been asked to donate to a ‘Reverse Advent Calendar’ by bringing in items of food to add to a hamper which would be donated to Sleaford Larder on the last day of term.

Jenny Clifford from the nursery explained that after only five days staff had to empty the hamper several times to allow room for more donations.

She thanked the parents for all their generosity and said: “We got three huge boxes full. I went to drop it off last Tuesday and stayed to wrap some presents. I am really surprised by the mountains of food and toy donations I saw there.”

Jenny said they wanted to highlight the work of Sleaford New Life church in running the food bank.