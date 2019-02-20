From rags to riches in Billinghay pantomime

A local dramatic group is looking forward to taking to the stage later this week with their 2019 pantomime.

Billinghay Amateur Dramatics Association (BADASS) presents Cinderella and the Pantomime Thief at Billinghay Village Hall.

David Hood stars as Prince Charming. EMN-190220-151543001

Shows are on Saturday, February 23 at 2pm and 7pm, and Sunday, February 24, at 2pm.

BADASS was established about six years ago, mainly for the enjoyment of being on stage but also to raise money for local groups and charities.

So far, BADASS have donated £1,000 after every pantomime to local groups.

This year’s pantomime is Cinderella and the Pantomime Thief by Peter Nuttall.

Alyss Casement stars as Cinderella. EMN-190220-151554001

Starring in the production is Beverely Clark as Abanazer; Alyss Casement as Cinderella; Stephen Taylor and Lee Davis as Dames Jefferina and Frederique; Melanie Clark as Buttons; Charlie Plaskett as Herald; Tobias Downes as Wiggle, Katie Harlow as Spirit of the Ring; David Hood as Prince Charming and Roz King as Wicked Witch.

BADASS would also like to thank stage manager Dave Hood, lighting technician Jonathan Wilcox, sound and music editor Patricia Phillipson and director Carla Casement.

A spokesman said: “We cannot put on these performances without the help of the village hall and it’s committee, the volunteers who help with the shows, the people and shops who donate the raffle prizes and not forgetting our wonderful audience, without which we would just be a bunch of people dressing up in strange costumes every week.”

Tickets, priced at £4.50 for adults, £3.50 for children, and £14 for a family (two adults and two children) are available from Kate on 07799 617674 or any BADASS member.

Tickets are also available from The Ship Inn, in Billinghay.

• There will be a raffle and refreshments.