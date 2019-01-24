From rags to riches in Pickworth Players panto

The Pickworth Players are putting the finishing touches to their pantomime performance, debuting next Friday, February 1.

Pickworth is a small village near Sleaford, and the amateur dramatic group is known for its pantomime and murder mystery productions.

This year’s production is a modern take on the classic tale of Cinderella.

Audiences will be entertained by some dad dancing courtesy of Prince Chow Mein.

There will be some magic from the Fairy Godmother, and one of the ugly sisters, Limoncello, is fond of a gin and tonic - or just the gin!

Jody Barratt, director and co-writer of the play, said: “There were plenty of people willing to dress up in big frocks and make fools of themselves for public amusement, some of them were even women.

“There are some fantastic actors hiding in Pickworth, but don’t take my word for it, come along and have a laugh.”

Cinderella is sold out on Friday, February 1, and the evening of Saturday, February 2.

But there are still tickets remaining for the 2.30pm matinee on February 2 - so book now to avoid missing out.

Tickets, priced at £5 for adults and £2.50 for children, are available from carolynmevans@hotmail.co.uk