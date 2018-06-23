Future stars take to the stage with Heckington Youth Theatre

A play which sees people compete for the Supreme Evil Being Award is coming to Heckington, near Sleaford.

Heckington Players Youth Theatre present Mwah - Ha - Ha - Ha at Heckington Village Hall, in High Street.

Shows run on Friday, June 29, and Saturday, June 30.

The show, written by Kei Bailey, follows the wickedest people from across the six kingdoms.

A spokesman said: “With the Annual Convention of Blackhearted Villains and Fiendish Maniacs only weeks away, the wickedest people eagerly await news of whether they will be one of the nominees on this year’s shortlist for the Supreme Evil Being Award.

“Will reigning champion Countess Spleensplinter be voted for again? Could unscrupulous highway woman Delilah Sharkheart be in with a chance? Has Octavius Beetleblood the Bad cast enough evil spells to make the list? Or perhaps Princess Mina’s obnoxious personality will have secured her a place in the final?

Meanwhile, wannabe hero Cuthbert Privet is looking for a sidekick to join him on his first daring mission.

Tickets, priced at £5 for adults and £3 for children, available from www.heckingtonplayers.co.uk or 0333 666 3366.