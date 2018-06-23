Gearing up for another cracking vintage day out

Visitors can look forward to a smashing time at the annual Swaton Vintage Day, featuring the World Egg Throwing Championships.

Starting in 1994 the event has become the ideal place for owners to showcase their ‘pride and joy’ vintage vehicles while raising money for local causes thanks to the thousands of visitors.

Over 400 vintage and classic cars will be on show, also motorcycles, commercial vehicles, farm machinery and stationary engines.

The country show now enjoys visitors and publicity from around the world.

There will be a novelty dog show, terrier racing, children’s games, craft and trade stands, live music, food and a bar. There are also giant tortoises and a First World War heritage display.

A major draw, the World Egg Throwing Championships involve a number of contests, including furthest throw and catch, egg flinging trebuchets, egg throwing relay, target throwing and the infamous Russian egg roulette where contestants face off cracking eggs on their heads until the loser finds the non-boiled one.

Over the years, around £100,000 has been raised for local, national and international good causes. Last year raising over £8,000.

The show is still run on a voluntary basis by a committee of local residents and will be open from 10.30am until 5pm on Sunday June 24 at The Park at Thorpe Latimer, between Swaton and Helpringham on the B1394.

Set sat-nav for NG34 0RF.