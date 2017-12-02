Gifted Christmas craft market returning to Sleaford arts venue next weekend

An exciting programme of seasonal activities kicks off at the National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD), in Sleaford, with a Gifted Contemporary Christmas Market.

The annual event will take place next Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10, from 10am to 4pm, at the Navigation Wharf venue.

The market will include high quality crafts, live music, entertainment, family workshops, demonstrations and much more.

This year, there will be free workshops for families, including exploring the building through a Christmas craft trail and making a festive ornament using a 3D printing pen.

A spokesman for the NCCD said: “Since its inception, Gifted has grown into a landmark event attracting over 5000 shoppers and visitors in 2016 from far and wide

“The event offers the perfect shopping opportunity for unique handmade gifts and food, as well as plenty of live entertainment and festive fun for the whole family.

“During this special advent weekend, specialist local food from the region and makers from across the UK will descend on Sleaford for the biggest Gifted Contemporary Christmas Market ever.”

For further details, visit www.nationalcraftanddesign.org.uk