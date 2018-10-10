Gospel Concert at Ruskington Methodist Church

Ruskington Methodist Church will host an evening of music by singer and songwriter Terry Walton.

It will mark the second solo concert for Terry, a worship leader from the Sleaford area who has been performing gospel songs for many years.

Featuring some of his favourite songs, the evening will see Terry sing about his faith in Jesus as he explains what the songs mean to him.

There is no admission fee for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm on Wednesday, October 17 at the church on Chapel Street in the village, but there will be a retiring collection which will be donated to Tearfund.