Youngsters can celebrate Rubber Ducky Day this weekend at Navigation House Visitor Centre, in Sleaford.

The Rubber Ducky Day is free to attend, and will take place at the Navigation Wharf venue from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

Navigation House in Sleaford.

You can join in the fun with Dora the Duck, a well-loved mascot of the venue.

Children can make rubber ducky wands, create pictures, and learn how to make your own Hook a Duck game at home.

There will also be a fun trail to take part in.