History society’s free exhibition

Helpringham History Society is holding an exhibition at the Memorial Hall over the Easter weekend - March 31 - April 1, from 10am-3pm.

Visitors can view the village’s historical archives and records - including photos, news stories, schools, sports collected over the last 10 years.

Admission is free.

Visitors are told to expect: family histories, historical records, historical finds, photographs, news stories, events, and matters relating to the church and chapels, the school, shops, businesses, trades and tradesmen, sports, farming and the land, and the people.

Refreshments will be available.

Members hope that people will attend to pass on their memories of the village and perhaps even bring along any of their own family information that they in turn can share.