How to discover your county for free on special weekend

North Kesteven’s top attractions will take part in this year’s Discover Lincolnshire weekend to kick start a new tourism season.

Attractions will be offering free admission or special discounts on March 24-25.

Discover Sleaford’s historic Cogglesford Watermill in action and see rare Lincolnshire Long Wool sheep all weekend.

Visit Navigation House or the National Centre for Craft and Design where you can see the latest exhibition – ‘Upholstery: Evolution to Revolution’ including a free activity.

Sleaford Museum will be open 10am to 3pm with children’s activities. Pick up your crayons and paper from the NCCD and complete rubbings of the 18 bronze roundels that make up the When in Sleaford Arts and Heritage Trail before returning to receive a discount in the café.

Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum has its current exhibition on Airships Over Lincolnshire and enjoy a free children’s trail or Lincolnshire plum bread. Visit Heckington Windmill for free all weekend, noon to 5pm including demonstrations by Lincolnshire Guild of Weavers, Spinners and Dyers. Manor House Stables in Martin have a free cooking demonstration on March 25 with the theme ‘Victory in the Kitchen’ from 10am to 4pm. There will be many goodies to try and a small exhibition about the role of the Land Army girls in Lincolnshire. Lincolnshire Road Transport Museum will be open for free all weekend, running classic bus rides.

on Sunday.

For further information about events visit www.visitlincoln.com/discover.