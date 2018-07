A Lincolnshire artist is opening her art studio to the public this weekend.

Brenda Crouch is based in Martin and will be welcoming visitors on Saturday, July 14 and Sunday, July 15 from 10am to 4pm.

There will be a display of original paintings and drawings on show and the chance to watch Brenda work.

There will also be paintings, prints and greeting cards available for sale.

It is free admission and refreshments will be available. Her studio is in 25 Wyatt Close, Martin, LN4 3RN.