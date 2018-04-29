Latest production from drama group

A fast-moving play full of fun and frolics is coming to Heckington next month.

Heckington Players present Don’t Get Your Vicars In A Twist at Heckington Village Hall.

Shows will take place daily from Thursday, May 10, to Saturday, May 12.

The play, written by Ann Gawthorpe and Lesley Bown, follows church warden George Williams, who seizes the opportunity to rent out the vicarage while waiting for a new vicar to be appointed.

A touring theatre company are then thrown into the mix, who are to stage a murder mystery weekend in which a female vicar and bishop are among the cast.

Confusion soon ensues when a new female vicar appointed to the vicarage is mistaken as the actor in the murder mystery.

A spokesman from Heckington Players said: “This play with have you laughing from start to finish. It is a show not to be missed.”

Doors open daily at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets, priced at £9, are available from www.heckingtonplayers.co.uk, 0333 666 3366 or the village hall on Thursdays from 7.30pm.