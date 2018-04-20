Learn about diabetes and how to help prevent it

An event is to be held in Sleaford this weekend to raise awareness of Type 2 diabetes and a programme which aims to reduce people’s risk of developing the condition.

The Living with Diabetes event will take place at the New Life Conference & Events Centre, in Mareham Lane, on Saturday, April 21, from 1-4pm.

It is being held as part of Diabetes Prevention Week, which began on Monday.

As well as raising awareness of Type 2 diabetes, it will also work to promote the NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme – a nine-month programme for people identified as being at risk of developing diabetes.

Nikki Pepper, diabetes prevention project officer in Lincolnshire, said: “The programme provides personalised help to reduce your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes through improved food choices, weight loss and personal exercise programmes. Your GP practice is able to refer you to the programme if your blood sugar reading is within the eligible range.”

For more on the programme, which is free, visit www.england.nhs.uk/ndpp