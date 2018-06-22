Learn more about Navigation House

History lovers are invited to discover more about a key town landmark, led by a local historian and expert.

Simon Pawley will lead the Discover the History of Sleaford Walk this Sunday, June 24.

Walkers should meet at Navigation House, in Navigation Wharf, at 11am.

Mr Pawley is the author of The Book of Sleaford - which also includes old photographs of the town.

A spokesman said: “Join Simon Pawley as he joins Navigation House to discover the evolution of Sleaford’s wharf area.

“Constructed in the early 1790s, Sleaford Navigation had a difficult beginning.

“Originally designed to run through the town to a Wharf on its Western side, the Navigation company found itself running out of money and was forced to end its project east of the town centre.

“How they dealt with this crisis would turn out to have a long-lasting influence on the future development of the town.”

The event is free and will leave Navigation House, at 11am on Sunday.

Call 01529 305904 or email navigationhouse@n-kesteven.gov.uk