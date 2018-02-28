Life is a cabaret with musical duo

A Lincolnshire-based cabaret artist is bringing her jam-packed show to a village near Sleaford.

Lili la Scala presents her brand new show, Uncovered, at Leadenham Village Hall this Friday, March 2.

After training in classical music at The Guildhall School of Music and Drama, Lili soon found herself in the world of cabaret.

Lili has also recently enjoyed a television appearance, appearing as one of ‘The 100’ on BBC One’s hit singing show, All Together Now.

Joining Lili on the piano will be her ‘partner in crime’ Tom Barnes.

Lili said: “Tom and I try to get together once a month to work on new arrangements of songs we’ve found.

She added: “Our evening in Leadenham will be the perfect opportunity to try some new material.”

The music will startfrom 7.45pm.

Tickets, priced at £10, are available from The Post Office, in Leadenham.

They are also avaialble from www.eventbrite.co.uk by searching for Lili la Scala.

Some tickets will also be available on the door, subject to availability.