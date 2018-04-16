Line-up announced for Lincolnshire music festival

A two-day music festival in Baumber, near Horncastle, has announced its biggest line up ever.

JoeFest, which celebrates artists from Lincolnshire and further afield, will take place at Stourton Estate, in Baumber, from Friday, August 10, to Sunday, August 12.

Jump for joy as JoeFest returns to the Horncastle area from Friday, August 10, to Sunday, August 12. Picture: JoeFest. EMN-180413-123343001

One of the biggest names on the line-up is Fickle Friends, who have received airplay on BBC Radio 1.

JoeFest first started out as an 18th birthday party, but has now grown into an annual festival which will this year attract 1,000 people - the biggest ever attendance for JoeFest.

Joe Davies, 20, is the brain-child behind the festival, and is looking forward to one of the most exciting weekends of the summer.

Joe said: “It’s incredible to think how far the festival has come in four years, and I can’t wait to welcome more people than ever before into the JoeFest community.

“We couldn’t be happier with this year’s line up. Fickle Friends have been a fixture on the Radio 1 playlist, and recently played a sold out show at The Engine Shed, in Lincoln.

“The Lineup is full of soon-to-be household names, and there are even more to be announced.”

Fickle Friends, who have just released their top 10 debut album, said: “We’re very honoured to be headlining Joefest - we love the independent spirit and story and are pleased to be a part of that in 2018.”

The best of Lincolnshire’s up-and-coming musical talent to perform at JoeFest, as curated by BBC Music Introducing in Lincolnshire, will be announced in May.

Festival-goers will be able to enjoy locally-sourced ales, and even the festival’s own beer, a delicious range of festival foods and a wide variety of entertainment.

The acts which will perform at JoeFest include:

• Fickle Friends - festival headliner

• Boy Azooga

• OUTLYA

• Abbie McCarthy (DJ Set)

• Patawawa

• Indigo Husk

• DECO

• Martha Hill

• The Shrives

• The Pylons

• Jumanji

• Laminate Pet Animal

• Vigilantes

• Calligraphy Club

A full list of Lincolnshire artists, curated by BBC Music Introducing, will be announced on BBC Radio Lincolnshire on Saturday 19th May.

Having sold out of early bird tickets within a week, a limited number of discounted weekend camping tickets for the festival are now on sale, priced at £25.

Regular price tickets are priced at £40.

Buy yours here