Make a mark on district trail

‘Seed bomb’ workshops will be held at the National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD), in Sleaford, ahead of the launch of the new Ridges and Furrows Arts and Heritage Trail.

To celebrate the launch of the trail, arts NK and the NCCD are inviting people to make their mark along the Sleaford section of the trail by creating ‘seed bombs’ - seeds that have been wrapped in soil materials and then dried.

The workshops will take place at the NCCD, in Navigation Wharf, this Saturday, May 12, from 10am to 12.30pm.

Participants are then invited on a Ridges & Furrows walk, from the NCCD to the A15 and back.

Anyone wishing to just take part in the walk should arrive at the NCCD at 12.45pm to collect ‘seed bombs’. The walk will be leaving the NCCD at 1pm.

Lucy Lumb, from artsNK said: “We are really looking forward to this event to celebrate the launch of the Ridges & Furrows Trail.

“It marks the next step in the programme, following three years of work with local communities in Sleaford, Waddington, Welbourn and North Hykeham, delving into their local heritage and delivering a variety of cultural events and arts experiences.”

For more, visit www.ridgesandfurrowstrail.org.