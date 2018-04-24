Marking church’s 800th anniversary

Further details have been released of celebrations to mark the 800th anniversary of St Botolph’s Church, in Quarrington, (pictured).

Members of the parish church are holding the festivities between Saturday, June 9, and Sunday, June 17.

Newly confirmed events are:

n An open air service on Sunday, June 10 at 10.30am.

n A free concert from Fresh Ayre, a band which plays medieval music, in the church on Sunday, June 10, at 6pm.

n A pet and teddy bear blessing service on Saturday, June 16, at 2pm.

A children’s story competition has always been replaced with a drawing competition.