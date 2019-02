A local animal charity is holding its first fundraiser of 2019 in Dunston next week.

MAWS have organised an evening of entertainment with Sharna at The Red Lion Hotel on Friday, March 1, from 8pm.

Tickets, priced at £5, from The Red Lion Hotel, in Middle Street; Karen Kuts, in High Street, Metheringham; Sweet & Savoury, in Caroline Road, Metheringham; the MAWS office, in Station Road, Metheringham, or 01526 321436.

There will be food and drink, as well as a raffle.