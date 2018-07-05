Milling day at Cogglesford Watermill

Cogglesford Watermill, in East Road, Sleaford, will be open this Sunday, July 8, for a milling day.

The mill, which has been producing flour since the early 1800s, will be open from 11am to 4pm.

Cogglesford Watermill has been beautifully preserved by North Kesteven District Council, giving a real insight into milling in days gone by.

Visitors will be able to see the huge water wheels grind the grain to produce wholemeal flour.

They will also be able to learn more about the history of the mill and its millers, try your hand at grinding grain and explore the mill.

There will also be the chance to take home a bag of Cogglesford Watermill’s very own flour on sale in the shop.

For more information, visit www.cogglesfordwatermill.co.uk