More acts for Sleaford Live

More details have been revealed regarding the line-up of Sleaford Live.

Monday, May 7, will see; New Bands on the Block, at the Barge and Bottle, at 1pm; The Rising Apes and The Unknown Element, at Sleaford Cricket Club, at 7pm.

Tuesday, May 8, will see; Unplugged and Hub Writers, at The Hub at NCCD, at 6.30pm; Sleaford Ukulele Orchestra, at The Legionnaires Club Lounge, at 7pm; Folk dance workshop with Tom Lane, Nigel Creasey and Teri Clarke, at St Denys’ Church Rooms, at 7.30pm; Chelsey Barlow, at Millers Bar and Brasserie, at 7.30pm.

Wednesday, May 9, will see; folk and acoustic night featuring Lynn McFarland, John Brightman, Sleaford Ukulele Orchestra, Nigel and Teri and Angus Hannam, at The Solo Bar and Restaurant, at 7.30pm; Django at The Bustard Inn, at 8pm.

Thursday, May 10, will see Heckington Players Amateur Dramatic Society - Don’t Get Your Vicars In A Twist, at Heckington Village Hall, at 7.30pm; Saxophone workshop with Jim McQuaid, at The Source, at 7pm; Solo Acoustic Night, at The Solo Bar and Restaurant, at 6.30pm; Electric Jive, at The Legion, at 7.30pm; Codachrome, at Millers Bar and Brasserie, at 7.30pm; Comedy night, at El Toro, at 8.15pm.