Mum’s the word at theatre show

A production exploring the pressures of parenthood comes to a venue near Sleaford next week, courtesy of a Bristol-based artist.

Liz Hart will be performing her one-woman theatre show Mummy Monster at the Billinghay Community Rooms, in Church Lane, on Friday, January 26, at 7.30pm.

Mummy Monster is billed as one woman’s journey from a seeming state of balance into a monstrous state where she is no longer fully in control.

The show is said to explore the times when you ‘lose it’ and is an honest look at the pressures of parenting.

A spokesman said: “[Mummy Monster] has been to private homes and community venues including children’s centres and Health Centres.

“It is frank, funny and ferocious and combines visual, physical and comic theatre.

“It is a tale of isolation and adoration and is a call to arms to support parents and retain strong and loving communities.”

The performance comes to the area as part of the Lincolnshire Rural and Community Touring programme, which aims to

For more of their shows, www.lincsruraltouring.co.uk

Tickets are priced at £8, but includes a complementary drink and nibbles on arrival.

To book, call the box office on 01526 861165.