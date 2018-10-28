Music from award-winning ensemble in Dunston

An award winning contemporary folk ensemble is looking forward to performing in the Sleaford area.

Tell Tale Tusk will appear at Dunston Village Hall on Friday, November 2, at 7.30pm.

The show comes as part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring programme, which brings high quality theatre to remote areas.

The singers of Tell Tale Tusk were awarded the prize for Best Instrumentalist at Haizetara festival in Spain last year.

A spokesman from Tell Tale Tusk said: “We’re very excited to be coming back to Lincolnshire to play for Live and Local.

“It’s always lovely to play outside our usual gig circuit in London, we always find the audiences are so attentive and supportive.

“If you’re lively and local, come down, have a listen, say hi.”

Tickets, priced at £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s, from Sarah on 01526 322786, Jean on 01526 320810, Linda on 01526 323833 or admin@dunstonvillagehall.co.uk

Doors open at 7pm.

•Light refreshments including tea and coffee will be available.