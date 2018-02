Cranwell Military Wives are to perform at a concert in Ruskington next week.

They will appear at Ruskington Methodist Church on Thursday, February 22, with music from 7.30pm.

The choir, which formed in 2012, belongs to the Military Wives Choir Foundation.

They will be led by musical director Rowland Lee, and accompanied on piano by The Rev Gavin Cooper.

Tickets, priced at £5, available from 01526 833437 or r.abbott97@btinternet.com