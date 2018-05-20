A festival to suit all tastes – Sleaford Live

Sleaford Live music and arts festival has concluded for a 14th year and organisers are saying it has equalled previous successes.

Committee chairman Keith Collishaw said: “We have had lots of people attending and the weather certainly helped. We had a couple of hundred at least at the Heckington Mill over the weekend and some of the pubs have been packed out for gigs. We have aimed to put on a wide variety of music.

Sleaford Live Festival. Classical Guitar Ensemble at St Deny's Church. EMN-180514-104718001

“Djanco did well at The Bustard at Rauceby and our singing and songwriting workshops were more popular than expected and we had 16 for the ukulele and folk dance workshops.”

They are now considering holding a regular ceilidh group and a saxophone group. Popular Sleaford folk duo Winter Wilson were a sell out well in advance at The Playhouse. Mr Collishaw said they were ‘superb’. He had good reports about the drama shows by Sleaford Little Theatre and Heckington Players too.

One of his favourite moments was busking for runners in the Sleaford Half Marathon. Looking ahead the team are planning to continue with a similarly varied programme next year.

