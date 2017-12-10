All aboard for fun festive train ride

Get in the festive spirit with a ride on the Christmas Music train next Thursday, December 14.

The journey from Sleaford to Wainfleet will feature music from Sleaford Ukulele Orchestra.

Batemans beer and refreshments will be available.

Departures are from Sleaford at 6.55pm, Heckington at 7.02pm, Boston at 7.21pm before arriving in Wainfleet. The return is at 9.08pm.

For more on tickets, visit www.poacherline.org.uk

North Kesteven District Council is offering six sets of tickets for either the Poacher Line Christmas Music Train (Sleaford to Wainfleet) or The Polar Express train (Nottingham to Boston) on Wednesday, December 20.

Sign up to the SustainNK newsletters and you could win two tickets for either train ride.

Send your name and email or postal address to sustainnk@n-kesteven.gov.uk or North Kesteven District Council, Kesteven Street, Sleaford, Lincs, NG34 7EF, or call 01529 414155.

Entries close at midnight this Sunday, December 10.

For more, visit www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/sustainnk