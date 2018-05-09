Artists inspired by music of Sleaford Live

During Sleaford Live festival week, the Carre Gallery has two guest artists, Ian Cox and Joan Lawton, creating a 6ft x 12 ft mural in the gallery.

The image is based on activities and characters in the Sleaford Live information brochure. From now until the end of the exhibition (Saturday May 12) at least one of the guest artists will be painting in the studio every morning from about 10am until 1pm.

Ian Cox is pictured in front of the work in progress at the gallery on Saturday.

He is a well-known local artist from Leasingham and a regular exhibitor at the Carre Gallery, as well as other venues such as the Willoughby in Corby Glen.

Photo by Martin Cameron