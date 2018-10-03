Celebrated classical guitarist in concert

The Solo Classical Guitar Ensemble of South Lincolnshire is hosting a concert by celebrated guitarist John Mills at the New Life Conference Centre in Sleaford.

The Mareham Lane venue will see John leading an ensemble workshop tomorrow (October 4), then on Friday he will be in concert playing Music of Spain and Latin America.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Admission £10, including light refreshments.

On Saturday, October 6, ,John will be available for single or duet performance lessons from 10am at £20 per session per person/duet. The piece to be played should be no more than five minutes in length giving a maximum 20 minutes of analysis time for John.

There will be observers at these lessons and non-solo group members are welcome to watch for £5 for the day, paid at the door. Sessions are limited to first come, first booked basis. Email earlsmarsh@aol.com or call 07903144525 or 01205 355656.

Instruments of Boston guitar maker Earl Marsh will be on display at the concert and at the Saturday workshop session.