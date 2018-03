Prepare to be entertained as four choirs join together for a concert in Metheringham.

A Little Light Music: A Concert of Songs, will take place in St Wilfrid’s Church Hall on Sunday from 3pm.

Performing will be Metheringham Singing For Pleasure Choir, BGU Community Choirs Vocal Authority, Coop Choir and Treble Cliff.

Tickets, priced at £5, are available on the door.

The concert is expected to last for an hour.

Light refreshments are included.