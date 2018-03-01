Concert in aid of RAF charity

There will be mixed emotions next week as Sleaford Concert Band perform their last show lead by musical director Jim McQuade.

The concert, Bomber County Charity Concert, will take place at St George’s Academy. in Westgate, on Saturday, March 10.

It will mark the retirement of Jim McQuade, who has served as director of music for 20 years.

A spokesman said: “Musical classics like The Dambusters March and the theme music to the iconic film 633 Squadron will set the mood for the centenary commemoration.

“The programme of music will then map the musical styles from the 1940s through to the 1990s.

“One of the highlights will be a guest performance by Dave Taylor on Soprano Saxophone playing Riverdance.”

The concert is in aid of the RAFA Cranwell Branch Wings Appeal - the RAF Association’s fundraising campaign which raises around £1.8 million every year through collections, events and other fundraising activities.

Tickets, priced at £7.50 each, are available from The Arcade Cobbler, in Bristol Arcade; Hockmeyer Motors in Holdingham Garage; HKS Filling Station and Spar, in Leadenham, and the SPAR shop, at RAF Cranwell.