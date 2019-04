Sleaford Vintage Brass Band held a concert at Great Hale village hall to raise money for Save the Children.

The concert raised around £1,300 for the charity, and received good feedback from the audience, with members remarking on the ‘lovely atmosphere’ at the event.

The concert was held to mark 100 years of the charity. Save the Children’s area co-ordinator Kelly Maton gave a speech about the charity and the work it does.