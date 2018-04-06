Debut EP from town foursome

A band with members hailing from Sleaford are riding on the wave of success after releasing their self-titled debut album earlier this year.

Saboteurs is made up of Ben Ellis, Rick Whitehead, Lizzie Clarke, and Warren Nel.

The band, which was first formed in 2015, started out with Ben and Rick, who were both playing their own separate music at the time before coming together.

Warren joined a year later, and the trio then racked up an extensive amount of gigs including several festival slots.

Lizzie was the final piece to the puzzle, bringing with her a unique stage presence to complete the four-piece.

Saboteurs are influenced by bands such as Queens of The Stone Age and Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

Rick said: “When we first got together as a band we realised that trying to scratch every one of our musical itches as musicians was a tall order to say the least.

“We were all experienced musicians with our own individual tastes and stories and we used that experience and passion to create the sound we have now.”

The band are currently interested in playing more gigs and touring in the summer.

Rick said: “We hope to return to the studio before the year ends to continue our journey.”