A country music night is set to be held in a village near Sleaford this weekend.

John Grant and Hazardville will appear at Osbournby Village Hall, on London Road, on Saturday, November 24.

Doors open at 7pm for an 8pm start.

A bar and refreshments will be available on the night.

Tickets are priced at £7 each.

To book tickets or for more information, call Graham Wright on 01529 455449 or 07984 161738.