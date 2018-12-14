Enjoy evening of festive fun with Sleaford Choral Society

According to Buddy, from the popular festive film ‘Elf’: ‘The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear’.

Sleaford Choral Society present their annual Christmas Concert this Saturday, December 15.

St Denys' Church, in Sleaford.

The concert at St Denys’ Church will start at 7.30pm.

Sleaford Choral Society will be performing a wide range of Christmas and seasonal music.

Conductor for the evening will be Rowland Lee, and the organist will be David Shepherd.

Audiences will also be treated to ‘A Ceremony of Carols’ by Britten, featuring The Rev Rowena Bass on harp.

The choir hope to spread some festive cheer, and audience participation is encouraged.

Tickets, priced at £10 for adults and free for under 16s, are available on the door or from any member of Sleaford Choral Society.

The ticket price includes a free finger buffet at the interval. Refreshments can also be purchased during the interval.

To find out more, visit www.sleafordchoralsociety.btck.co.uk.