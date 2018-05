A singer described as a ‘father of modern worship music’ will be performing in Sleaford this week.

Graham Kendrick will be at the New Life Centre, in Mareham Lane, on Friday, May 18, with music from 7.30pm.

For more than 30 years, Graham has been at the forefront of Christian music in the UK. The singer has written and recorded songs including Shine Jesus Shine.

Tickets, priced at £13, from 01526 833437 or r.abbott097@btinternet.com